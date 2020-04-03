TOLEDO, Ohio — A study done by WalletHub says almost 40 percent of adults in the United States are obese.

This rings true for Toledo, as the Glass City comes in second place in percentage of obese adults out of 100 U.S. cities.

Overall, Toledo ranks 20th on WalletHub's list of this year's Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S.

The data set ranges from share of obese adults to share of overweight children to projected obesity rates by 2030.

Here are Toledo's statistics:

Weight Problems in Toledo (1=Fattest, 50=Avg.):