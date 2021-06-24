Study: Columbus drivers are among the worst in the U.S.

Columbus ranked as the fourth-worst driving city in the country as it did in 2018 and 2019.

Columbus remains among the worst drivers in the United States according to a recent study.

According to QuoteWizard, Columbus ranked as the fourth-worst driving city in the country as it did in 2018 and 2019.

The group analyzed two million car insurance quotes from drivers in the nation's 70 largest cities and evaluated those cities on four factors: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.

Columbus ranked fourth in DUIs, ninth in accidents, 13th in citations and 19th in speeding tickets.

In front of Columbus was Omaha, Neb., Riverside and Bakersfield, Calif.