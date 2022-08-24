College graduates paying student loans react to $10,000 in student debt relief

They're happy to see their total debts reduced, but that doesn't mean their financial struggles are over.

TOLEDO, Ohio — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he will fulfill a campaign promise to reduce federal student loan debt for everyone across the country.

For Ohioans like Ian Furman and Patricia Shull, just two of the millions of Americans across the country who took out massive loans to get through school, it's a chance to make a dent in their sizable loans.

Shull said she accumulated over $26,000 in student loans in two years at the University of Toledo.

Furman said "it took roughly six figures" to go through undergraduate and graduate school to become an elementary school teacher.

Furman said the last few years of loan payments have been stressful for him. Even with an income-driven repayment plan, he's paying roughly 15% of his earnings toward his student loans every month. With other expenses, Furman said it's almost impossible to save money long-term and he's left with limited choices.

"It disallows you from maybe buying real estate, investing in a small business, being part of the community in a way that you could otherwise be," he said.

Two years ago, Shull spoke to WTOL 11 about her struggles to thrive with payments over her head and no degree to show for it.

Fast forward to today and she's in the same spot.

While her loans are deferred for now, her interest isn't. And with only her husband's income to get them by, she can feel the pressure.

"It is stressful, it's like, what am I going to do to pay off the next bill?" she said

While Furman and Shull's debt won't be completely erased by President Biden's loan reduction plan, Shull said it's still a huge weight off her shoulders.

"To have ten thousand dollars taken off that much money would make it feel like it's worth it, and hey, somebody does care about the little people," she said.

But Shull's deferment ends in September and loan payments are scheduled to resume with the new year.

She hopes she will be ready to resume the payments, "but reality tells me probably not," she said.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the price of public four-year institutions for the 2020-21 academic year has gone up 10% since 2010-11.