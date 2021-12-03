Student found with loaded gun at East Broadway Elementary; no threats made to school

The unidentified student faces disciplinary action and possible criminal charges after bringing a loaded handgun to school Friday, according to TPS officials.

A Toledo Public Schools spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying the student was found with the loaded handgun at East Broadway Elementary School and that no threats were made against the school, students or any members of staff.

The unidentified student will be subject to disciplinary action and could face additional criminal charges.

This is the second incident involving a confiscated weapon at a TPS elementary school Friday.

A student at Navarre Elementary brought an unloaded BB gun to school Friday morning, according to TPS Deputy Superintendent James Gant.

The assistant principal was reportedly made aware of the incident's possibility late Thursday and waited for the student to arrive. When the student got to school Friday morning, they were immediately taken to the office where the unloaded BB gun was confiscated.

No direct threat was made against the school or any student or staff member and the school day was not impacted, Gant said.