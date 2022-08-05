Structural integrity of Riverview Terrace apartments referred to specialized firm; update on how to donate to residents

Analysis is underway. Indications are that the complex will need substantial repairs and may not be ready for re-occupancy for several months, if not longer.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Editor's note: The above video first aired July 29, 2022.

A state of emergency was declared at the Riverview Terrace Apartments building in Adrian, Michigan on July 28 and now, a specialized engineering firm is assessing the situation.

Lenawee County engineers determined the apartment building was structurally unsound the morning of July 25 and residents were instructed to quickly pack their things and exit the building.

Adrian city officials held a news conference discussing the next steps for the displaced residents of Riverview Terrace Apartments last week.

On Friday, the city provided an update on one of those next steps. The evaluation of the building's structural integrity has been referred to a specialized engineering firm.

The firm is analyzing the situation and indications are that the building will require substantial repairs. Those repairs will take a number of months, if not longer, to be completed. Until repairs are made, residents will not be able to re-occupy the building.

The city of Adrian is working with local agencies to assist the residents.

During last week's news conference on July 29, Adrian city administrator Greg Eliott said temporary lodging was being provided at a Dundee hotel for two weeks, which could possibly be extended another two weeks if another option isn't found for residents.

An updated list of resident needs was provided Friday.

The following items can be dropped off at Share the Warmth located at 427 West Maumee St. in Adrian:

Gift cards to restaurants and gas stations in Adrian

Food

Individual items such as pudding cups, applesauce, jello, crackers/snacks

Single serve drinks (gatorade, water)

Microwavable non-perishable items such as mac & cheese, rice cups,pasta (pull top lids only)

Tuna or chicken packets

Paper Products (no foam)

Plates

Bowls

Plastic silverware

Pet Items

Dry/wet dog and cat food

Bird food

Cat litter

Litter boxes

Monetary donations can be made to the Lenawee Community Foundation to help meet resident needs. When donating, use the designation Riverview Terrace Response Fund.

RIVERVIEW TERRACE UPDATE: The task of evaluating the structural integrity of the Riverview Terrace apartment building... Posted by City of Adrian Government on Friday, August 5, 2022