Stroll the Street – Wednesdays in Rossford returns on June 16th

This year’s weekly celebration of summer will have Food Trucks, Farmer’s Market and Arts & Crafts vendors, live entertainment and kids’ activities

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Wednesdays are about to be full of walking. Starting June 16th from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Rossford will be hosting their weekly Stroll the Street events.

This year’s weekly celebration of summer will have Food Trucks, Farmer’s Market and Arts & Crafts vendors, live entertainment and kids’ activities. Food trucks and vendors will be spaced out in and around Ford Memorial Park and along Dixie Highway toward Downtown Rossford.

“Our food truck spots filled up within three hours,” Beth Genson, director of the Rossford CVB, said.  “We have just opened up space for both Farmer’s Market and Arts & Crafts vendors, and you can register on the webpage at www.StrollTheStreet.com.” 

People should bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on, but are encouraged to get up and dance to the music.

Any and all health protocols in effect will be followed each week.  The event continues every Wednesday, rain or shine, for 16 weeks through September 29, 2021.

