Stroll the Street is back in Rossford this summer

Food trucks and live entertainment scheduled Wednesday evenings.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Rossford's annual Stroll the Street event is back this summer and kicks off June 16.

The event takes place at Edward Ford Memorial Park and will include food trucks. Arts and crafts vendors will fill the park and join several community groups with booths on the street.

The gazebo in the park will be home to live entertainment starting with Randy Krajewski's Polish Band on June 16.