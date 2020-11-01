TOLEDO, Ohio — Come out on February 1 for the Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio Soup R Bowl-a-Thon.

The money raised helps the emergency choice food pantries in Toledo and Findlay.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at Forest View Lanes in Temperance, Michigan.

There will be celebrities bowlers, raffle baskets, and a silent auction.

Even if you don't want to bowl, a portion of the food sales will also be donated. The tickets are $20 a person, teams are four per lane.

