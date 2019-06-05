TOLEDO, Ohio — Nurses and hospital workers at Mercy St Vincent's went on strike Monday afternoon, and are now on day five of the strike.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz weighed in on the matter, supporting the workers on strike and saying both sides need to come together to find a solution.

Ultimately workers want better healthcare coverage and better on-call hours.

Tuesday night, Mercy released an official statement addressing their offer.

MHT Official Statement UAW Labor Relations 5.7 | Trade Union | Hospital Over the weekend, the Hospital sought to address the Union's main concerns, which were on-call and health insurance benefits. * The last, best and final offer that was proposed on April 10, maintained that total healthcare costs for associates would remain the same during the 2019-2020 period.

According to their statement, Mercy Health officials have not made a new offer since April 10.

On Tuesday afternoon, the picket line was not as long as when the strike began, but it still stretched down both sides of Cherry Street, with cars honking their horns as they drove by.

In terms of negotiations, nothing has happened or even been brought to the table since the strike began. Hospital officials said that they are willing to speak with the UAW, but it's unclear whether or not that will happen.

This morning, the UAW called out Mercy Health for spending money to put their name on a sports complex in Cincinnati. The union argued that the money invested in the team should have been used to support the hospital staff.

As far as the hospital goes, they continued to say they are running as normal, with replacement staff beginning to get the hang of things. But those who are on strike claimed that is not what they saw leading up to the walk out.

At 4:30 p.m. Monday, workers at St. Vincent Mercy Health walked out of the hospital in protest.

More than 2,000 health-care workers officially went on strike.

Workers said they are upset about a number of issues. But ultimately it boils down to their proposed health-care coverage, a changing hospital environment and claims of being overworked.

Supporters of Mercy St. Vincent health care workers walk from the UAW hall to St. Vincent.

Employees who walked out of the hospital at 4:30 p.m. were met by those who made their way down from UAW Local 12.

Together, hundreds walked more than a mile to Mercy Health St. V's, chanting things like, "when we work we need a break" and "patients over profit."

"This should send a message to Cincinnati where Mercy's headquarters is that this community supports the workers and they need to get on board and do the same thing," said Rich Rankin, director of UAW Region 2B.

The healthcare employees say stepping out of the hospital and onto the picket line was a hard realization to make, but it's something they are committed to until they feel their voice is heard.

"It's upsetting. There were a lot of tears this past week that we even had to come to this point, so we just want to be valued and appreciated," said Denise Duffus, UAW Technical Unit chairman. "We're not greedy, we're not asking for anything outrageous. We just want to have decent health care so that we can continue to care for our patients."

They are asking for for on-call help and better health care rates for more than 2,000 employees.

Mercy officials say they are receiving support from their sister facilities to continue to run as normal.

However, many nurses and even patients spoke out on social media, saying surgeries have been canceled and units are being consolidated, which is not the way a hospital normally runs.

Mercy Health officials said they did adjust their schedules, but do not attribute any cancellations to this strike.

State Rep. Lisa Sobecki (D-Toledo) issued the following statement Monday after nearly 2,000 nurses and additional support technicians employed by Mercy Health’s St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo went on strike:

“Going on strike is reserved as a last-resort option when negotiations break down. I’m concerned that the UAW–representing nearly 2,000 nurses at the hospital—and Mercy St. Vincent’s were not able to reach a tentative agreement to avert the strike. I support a fair collective bargaining process for both sides and I stand with my brothers and sisters in labor who made a tough decision today in order to get a fair contract and have their concerns addressed.”

On Monday morning, the UAW announced it has filed charges against the hospital for urging employees not to participate in strike and forcing those who are striking to use their vacation time.

Hospital officials said that no employee will be penalized for participating in this strike and are welcome to take their jobs back at any point.

But, many St. Vincent workers said they feel ignored.

"So I’m completely sympathetic that the money has to come from somewhere to provide better care. But what they have to look at is they can’t provide care without the human beings that are essential to that care," said Johnathon Ross, a former physician at St. Vincent.

Ultimately, St. Vincent workers are upset about a number of issues, the main being their proposed healthcare coverage, a changing hospital environment and feel they are overworked.

Monday morning, nurses and even retired doctors spoke about their claims that the hospital has not made an effort to provide them with the necessary supplies while at work, adding another complaint to the list.

As far as agreements go, Mercy Health officials said they believe they have put a competitive proposal on the table. They feel the UAW's message is unclear and constantly changing.

Mercy Health officials said they have a plan in place if the strike does go through.

"We want to make sure the public and the press know what's going to happen later today. We fully expect to see a picket line at 4:30 p.m., unfortunately," said Sandy Theis, one of the organizers of the strike.

"The nurses are heartbroken. It's National Nurses Week and many of them are going to walk into the hospital and walk out and join the picket line."

Shirts showing support of Mercy St. Vincent nurses were available at the UAW hall on Monday.

"We were working in the neuro ICU and I was saying goodbye to my patients and family members who were sitting there, and they were nervous. I said, 'don't worry, we're waiting for the relief to come. They are coming and they are getting properly trained,'" on RN said.

Mercy St. Vincent workers said that oftentimes they are working too many hours and are on call more often than they should be.

Negotiations to try and resolve these issues have been going on since July 30 and UAW members announced their plan to go on strike about two weeks ago.

"I'm overwhelmed at just their misunderstanding of what's really going on. I mean, we nurses miss lunch, we miss breaks. We can work nine hours without really going to the bathroom unless we ask somebody to cover our patients," said nurse Latonya McDonald Greenlee.

Theis said the nurses absolutely did not want to strike.

"I think all the different unions have made that perfectly clear, but when you have over 60 bargaining sessions over 9 months, if there was a fair and just and equitable proposal put on the table, the union would've accepted it and that hasn't been the case," said Theis. "The UAW represents the hospital workers here and they've ratified eight contracts with other people they represent during the time that nothing has really happened at Mercy Health St. V's, so I think the UAW has distinguished itself as being willing to bargain in good faith."

Nurses wanted to stress that the issue isn't about money, it's about making sure they can safely take care of their patients.

"When you're fatigued and you're tired, you're stressed and overworked. It becomes harder and harder to provide the car these patients deserve and that's why I feel this is so important, yet it's also unnerving," said OR nurse Michele Powers.

Patients are at the center of the strike, with some even joining the nurses and staff with their own signs of support.

"I love this facility, I love the staff, I love the nurses," said patient Angela Grajczyk. "But they are drowning and they really do need help."

Nurses Kaycee Buck and Cindy Bruss say the support they are receiving from the public is "overwhelming" and "incredible."

Leaders at the UAW said that the strike will go on as long as needed, but they are open to negotiating, and nurses say they're eager to get back to work.

"We're have been and always will be willing to sit down with the hospital when they are willing to offer us a fair agreement that we can take back to these hardworking men and women and they can be proud of," said Rankin.

Mercy Health leaders said they feel they've offered a competitive proposal. They said they care about the safety and well-being of their employees.

They also said they've tried to set up meeting with the UAW since the strike notice was issued, but claim the UAW canceled those meetings.

However, union leaders said they have never walked away from negotiations.

"The hospital has been accusing the union of not being willing to show up at the bargaining table. There was an April 23 email and they said to the nurses, 'we met with you, you gave us our proposal, that was our last and best offer and we will say the same thing to the other units.' Well, why would you come to the table and talk to them if they've already made it clear that they're done?" said Theis.

Mercy Health officials said in the 56 negotiating sessions they've had, the UAW's message has been unclear and is constantly changing. They feel they've offered a competitive proposal that the UAW leadership once agreed to.

The nurses are not only concerned about getting what they want out of the strike, but also about their patients not getting what they need.

Theis said if Mercy brings in new workers, the patients won't have the same relationships with them as the other nurses who are now going on strike.

"The nurses don't want to leave their patients, and Mercy serves some of the most vulnerable patients in northwest Ohio. They have relationships with them and [the nurses] deal with a lot of trauma patients, and so those nurses will not be there to continue to provide the care that they've always provided. That's why they became nurses."

There was a strike briefing Monday morning to get everyone on the same page with the strike.

"There's a lot of logistics for stuff like this, and so the different unions are making sure they communicate with their people and trying to communicate with the public. It's a big deal, there are a lot of people there and it's a big hospital."

When ProMedica hospital officials were asked about possibly preparing for an influx of patients due to the Mercy Health nurses strike, they released this statement:

“ProMedica hospitals regularly train for scenarios that involve a rapid increase in the number of patients seeking treatment. Over the past week, we have taken several measures to make sure we have the extra staff and resources in place to continue delivering high quality, compassionate care should we experience a surge in patient volume. We are ready to provide any necessary support to help ensure that the healthcare needs of our community are being met.”

As the strike continues into Tuesday, nurses say they just want to get back to work.

"I love my job," said RN Amber Walters. "I love coming to work every day and I just want this to be resolved."