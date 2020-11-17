Stress and anxiety are up as Ohioans face the potential of another shutdown

Tom Duvall, a clinical therapist at the Willow Center, says it is normal to have these feelings when there is perceived to be no end in sight.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As people begin to speculate on another shutdown, stress, anxiety and mental health are at the forefront of their concerns.

"I think we're gonna close unfortunately. I was hoping that we wouldn't. But if that's what's best for everyone," said Aadilah El-Amin, a manager at Tommie's Sports Bar and Grille.

Matt Painter, who is worried about his grandparents in a nursing home, says he has mixed feelings about places closing down.

"It seems likely at the moment. It's gonna be unfortunate if it is, but I totally understand that its necessary," said Painter.

Tom Duvall, a clinical therapist at the Willow Center, says his clients are already coming in with signs of stress.

"Everybody kinda universally agrees that nobody liked it. And so, the idea of having to go back to that when they were able to emerge from it is very anxiety provoking," said Duvall.

However, he says it's normal to have these feelings, when you may not perceive a clear end in sight.

"I do kinda worry about people's mental health and stuff. Especially nursing homes at the moment. I know I have some grandparents in the nursing home and I mean, they can't go anywhere. They can't see anybody," said Painter who has noticed a big change in his grandparent's mental health.

It's taking a toll on everyone from the elderly to those working in businesses that may have to close.

"Anytime that your life is altered in some way, especially when it again is against your will, that's gonna create stress and anxiety. And that will remain until you can figure out how to adapt to the changes," said Duvall.

Some methods to cope with this include keeping in touch with loved ones, talking to a therapist or counselor and physical activity.

"When it comes to actually being inside, I learned to start doing yoga. Meditation helps. Going for runs. I know it's a bit colder outside, but I mean if you have it in you, put on a sweatshirt and go out and run anyway," said El-Amin.

Duvall also says you should give yourself some slack during this time.

"Because most of us aren't going to go through this and thrive and come out you know, great. Most of us are just gonna be able to get through this and if you're doing that, that's enough," said Duvall.

The Willow Center is located at 5565 Airport Hwy. in Toledo. You can visit their website or call the center at 419-720-5800 if you'd like to set up an appointment.