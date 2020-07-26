Stray Chihuahua getting a second chance in life

'Draggin' is paralyzed after someone shot him in his past.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — You've heard the saying "dog is a man's best friend", but sometimes, our friends need us just as much as we need them.

Draggin is an adorable black pup. A Chihuahua that was picked up as a stray.

"We named him Draggin not because he's a ferocious fire-breathing animal,” said Kathy Kish the owner of Club Pet.

Draggin is paralyzed, causing him to drag his hind legs, hence the name.

At some point in Draggin's past, someone shot him.

"There are fragments of the bullet in his spine and the bullet lodged in his rib cage. It's an old injury, so there's no need to go in and remove the bullet,” said Kish.

Draggin is safe at Club Pet Resort and Spa, a grooming and boarding facility in Northwood. They shared his story on Facebook and the Animal resource funding foundation wanted to help out.

"They actually ordered a wheelchair for him and he got to go up there and have a chiropractic treatment along with an acupuncture treatment," said Kish.

Draggin is still getting used to his new set of wheels. After he is done with his treatment, he will be looking for a forever home.

"It would be easiest to find a ranch home with no stairs because obviously he can't do stairs. He's very sweet maybe an older and older family would be really nice for him although he does like children” added Kish.

If you or anyone you know is interested in adopting Draggin or another pup, you can give Saints Elsewhere Pet Adoption a call at (419) 691-0330.