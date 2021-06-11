Strawberry picking season in full swing, but it won't last long

Stevens Gardens in Monclova says now is about the perfect time. You better hurry if you want to pick your own though; the picking season only has about 2 weeks left.

MONCLOVA, Ohio —

Right now is the best time to pick your own strawberries. Stevens Gardens in Monclova started picking their berries about a week ago, but now there's plenty for their U-pick patch to open.



"All of the berries are turning with this heat. It's going to keep going so it's great picking right now," said Stevens Gardens co-owner and farmer, Debbie Stevens-Laux.



She said last season, they were forced to close the patch down every other day for ripening because it was so over picked. This season is doing much better however.

"We have a lot more berries this year, so hopefully we'll be able to continue. But if we have to close it down we'll post it to our Facebook page," said Stevens-Laux.



Embeth Canby was out picking strawberries on Friday. It's something she says she's been wanting to knock off of her bucket list. When she gets home, she plans to eat her berries in one of the sweetest ways, "umm... eating them with ice cream," she said.



The Trobaugh siblings were also out in the field, having a blast getting down in the dirt to pick their berries.

"Yeah it's pretty fun. They have great strawberries. I like juicy ones too that get all over my hands," said The Trobaugh siblings.



You can pick your own strawberries at Stevens Gardens Monday through Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and on Sunday starting at 10. Stevens Gardens is on Weckerly Rd. just south of Monclova Rd. in western Lucas County. The picking season has only about 2 weeks left, so get out there soon!

You can get updates about the strawberry picking season from Stevens Gardens on their Facebook page here.

