Stranahan Elementary planning Lucas County's first inclusive school playground

The PTA has raised $30,000 in 10 months and the project is expected to cost $800,000.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The PTA at Stranahan Elementary School, in the Sylvania school district, is planning an inclusive playground.

PTA officials said the playgrounds promote kindness, diversity and inclusivity as well as build friendships.

PTA president Tara Haye said the project is expected to cost $800,000, which includes turf, equipment and installation.

The group has raised $30,000 in the last 10 months and the goal for the groundbreaking is summer of 2025.

While the playground is on school property, Haye said the playground will be accessible via Wildwood Metropark and the community will be encouraged to enjoy it outside of school hours.

"Ultimately, we want to make sure we're capturing the needs of all the children in the community, those with special needs as well as typically developing children," she said. "Ultimately, we just want a place for children to play together."

The Stranahan Elementary PTA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit accepting donations and sponsorships to pay for the playground.

The PTA also partnered with Jupmode on T-shirts. A portion of the proceeds benefit the PTA playground fund.

