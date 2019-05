TOLEDO, Ohio — Professional a cappella group Straight No Chaser is coming to Toledo!

The group will be performing at the Stranahan Theater on December 4 as part of their "The Open Bar Tour."

Tickets go on sale May 10 at 10 a.m. Fan pre-sale tickets go on sale May 7 on Straight No Chaser's website.

Prices range from $39.50 to $69.50.

Call 419-381-8851 or visit the Stranahan's website or box office for tickets.