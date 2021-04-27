Storybook Trail opens in Tiffin for a stroll through stories

The trail at Schekelhoff Park now features a permanent storybook trail to help instill the love of reading outside of the library.

TIFFIN, Ohio — There's a new excuse to get you and your kids outside to enjoy some nature in Tiffin.

After years of hosting temporary storybook trails around town, the Tiffin-Seneca Public Library has partnered with the Tiffin Park & Recreation Department to install a permanent one.

Now a half-mile paved trail at Schekelhoff Park is helping to spread the love of reading outdoors.

"Right now with the pandemic and with the way that people have been cooped up inside, it's important for people to know that the library is more than just the four walls of a building," said Kayleigh Tschanen-Feasel, Community Relations Manager at Tiffin-Seneca Public Library.

The total project cost about $5,500 with the city of Tiffin providing $4,000 in local grant funding.

Now, 20 permanent placards will showcase a children's book story throughout the length of the trail.

Youth services manager Ashely Meece says the goal for this storybook trail can help instill a love of reading in children, even if they don't visit the library regularly.

"You engage different senses, you engage different types of learning, and it creates a good environment and a good memory of reading. Which encourages kids to go back after reading in their own free time too," said Meece.

The library is planning on rotating out the story on the trail placards at least once a month.