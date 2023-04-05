High winds topple trees into homes during storms Wednesday

People from Toledo to Bryan felt the effects of straight-line winds generated by Wednesday's storm, which included gusts of over 60 mph.

NEY, Ohio — Wednesday's big storms left Toledoans like Robert Gibson with a mess.

Gibson received a call from his wife about a tree in their backyard, which fell onto the roof of their west Toledo home.

"I get home, and I say 'wow, we got real problems. We've got a tree falling,'" Gibson said.

Gibson was visited by the fire department and Toledo Edison, which said the power lines are at risk of damage. Gibson said he isn't totally comfortable sleeping at home and worried about his safety inside the house.

"Absolutely I'm concerned about it," Gibson said. "I'm concerned about the safety, but where are we going to go? I'm 72 years old, I'm a senior citizen."

An hour west in Defiance County, the tiny village of Ney is seeing more than its fair share of downed trees.

"I called my wife from work," resident Tom Sproles, whose house was hit by a partially collapsed tree, said. "I was checking on her. She was screaming, she was just about ready to go into the kitchen when the tree demolished the back of our house. Went right through the kitchen."

Sproles said he probably won't spend the night at his damaged home.

"The gas is shut off," Sproles said. "I got the kitchen isolated on power, so we can't lose the food in the refrigerator. We're probably going to stay somewhere else tonight."

Sproles is following the tornado damage in other parts of the Midwest and is thankful nobody in the region was killed.