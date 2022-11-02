Super Bowl Weekend is here; local stores and restaurants tell us about their preparation

Owners say supply chain issues won't hurt business

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — With the Super Bowl coming this Sunday - stores and restaurants are preparing for the game. But with ongoing supply chain issues, there is concern some grocers' shelves are sitting empty. At the Churchill's in Perrysburg, it's business as usual.

"Things are pretty normal. It will start to pick up tomorrow leading into it," store manager Tom Wood said.

The grocery store is expecting a shipment of popular party supplies, like beer and meat, this week prior to the big game.

Wood says supply chain issues haven't stopped them from giving customers everything they need.

"The deli's going to have lots of wings, ribs, salads. Bakery's even doing some cookies and cakes. We're looking forward to it," Wood said.

In downtown Perrysburg, Stella's Restaurant and Bar is preparing for a surge of customers.

"It's been busy in the past week or so, but I think with the Super Bowl and Valentine's, I think we're definitely going to see an increase this weekend," owner and chef Patrick Lahey said.

The owner and head chef says they'll have what they need to make sure customers are taken care of.

Inside the Five is taking a different approach to the big game. The brewery says it expects many of their customers to stay home Sunday for their own Super Bowl parties. So they found another way to serve people.

"So we've got party dips going out right now that people can pre-order, as well as to-go beers. Certainly for Saturday when it comes to Valentine's Day being on a Monday this year. We plan on being busy for that," chef Casey Johnson said.

Johnson says supplies shouldn't be a problem, as the restaurant has learned to adapt.