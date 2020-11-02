PERRYSBURG, Ohio — WTOL's First Alert Meteorologists have warned us; snow is coming and people are getting ready to make sure their house is stocked.

Walt Churchill's Market in Perrysburg has their shelves stocked. Although it's stocked now, one of the manager said it might not be that way come Wednesday night.

Store Manager, Sherry Baranski, said workers are keeping the shelves stocked and the store will have a few extra people on staff Wednesday night into Thursday.

The threat of several inches of snow has shoppers preparing as early as Tuesday morning

Store staff said they've had a steady pace all day Tuesday. Some of the major things they've seen people buying are bread, chips, meat and salt for the sidewalks.

"Just making sure we have the product that people are looking for. Bringing in more bread, usually the bread and buns go. Snack items because the kids are staying home from school, so they have to make sure they have the snacks and lunches available for the kids," said Walt Churchill's Market Store Manager, Sherry Baranski.

Some of shoppers say they are preparing for the snow by stocking up. Others said they already stocked up and are not too worried about it.

According to one shopper, the only reason she was at the store was because she does not plan on leaving her house once the snow arrives.

"Well the snow is coming, so we're just stocking up on dinner stuff. We don't need to worry about bread and milk. We don't have any young children, but we have a dog," said Judy Kaminski, who lives outside of Perrysburg.

Either way, the general agreement between locals is that the last thing they want to do, is get food or supplies while the snow is here or the morning after.

"We're stocked up but I just stopped at the Shell gas station and got a gallon of gas for my snow blower, if we get three to six inches," said Perrysburg resident, Terry Cukierski.

If you need to get your shopping done, the recommendation is to do it sooner rather than later like these shoppers did.

Stores are expecting businesses to increase all the way until the end of night on Wednesday when the snow arrives and begins to stick.

