iamstonefoltz Foundation speaks to University of Toledo Greek life students

The parents of the late BGSU student urged members of the University of Toledos Greek life community to "never leave anyone behind."

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stone Foltz would be 22 years old now. Instead, he's another student killed in U.S. colleges' long history of hazing.

On Thursday night, Stone's parents, Cory and Shari were invited by leaders in the University of Toledo's Greek life community to speak with students about preventing further tragedies.

"Even just putting on this event now, people know they have the courage to step out and stop hazing," Greek life member Madison Owsley said.

As part of the iamstonefoltz Foundation, Cory and Shari spoke about the prevalence of hazing and the dangers of alcohol.

Maddy Borja, Stone's girlfriend who made the call to 911 the night of the hazing incident that led to his death, also spoke at the event.

"Spreading awareness is so important to me because people need to understand that it really can happen to anyone you love," Borja said.

With Borja was Cpl. Karrie Houtz, the dispatcher on the other end of the call. The two met in person for the very first time.

"I very much appreciate being able to meet Maddy," Houtz said. "My heart went out to her being in that situation, and having to deal with such a difficult situation."

Cory and Shari said if there's anything students can learn, it's to always be there for others.