Stone Foltz autopsy performed, but cause remains under investigation

The sophomore was taken off life support March 7 after being found unresponsive at his apartment following an alleged fraternity hazing incident involving alcohol.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Lucas County Coroner's Office on Thursday released the autopsy report on BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz, who died after an alleged hazing incident off campus, but questions remain.

The coroner's report said the cause and manner of death is still under investigation.

Foltz died March 7, days after an alleged hazing incident involving alcohol that occurred at a Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) off-campus event on March 4. The fraternity has been placed on interim suspension as law enforcement and Bowling Green State University officials investigate the situation. Foltz spent days in the hospital before his family made the decision to donate his organs.

Bowling Green police on Wednesday said the investigation into the events leading up to the death of BGSU student Stone Foltz is ongoing and interviews continue to be conducted.

A news release from the division said, "The Bowling Green Police Division continues to investigate the incident, which lead to the death of Stone Foltz. The Bowling Green Police Division’s Investigative Section continues to conduct interviews of individuals while collecting and processing evidence."

BGPD asks that anyone with information on the incident call Detective Scott Franck at 419-352-2571. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).

Also Wednesday, Senate Bill 126 was introduced, aimed at cracking down on hazing, specifically for Ohio colleges and universities.

Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, says that Foltz's death and the alleged hazing incident on BGSU's campus hit too close to home.

"I've got a son who attends Bowling Green State University. The same age as Stone Foltz. I'm a BGSU alum myself and that's my hometown," said Gavarone.