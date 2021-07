At this time, it's unclear if there are any injuries as a result of the crash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a crash that occurred on the 5200 block of Stickney Ave. Friday evening.

The incident occurred sometime around 6:30 p.m.

Power lines are down and Toledo Edison is on the scene.

At this time, it isn't clear if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

