Taylor Automotive gives away free car as part of new campaign | Here's how to enter

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Taylor Automotive in Perrysburg gave away a free car on Friday.



It was all part of the dealership's "Free Car Fridays" campaign, which kicked off live on Facebook at 12:30 p.m.

The winner of this week's random drawing was Jaime Payne, who took home a 2015 Hyundai Sonata at no cost.

“We know there’s a lot of people out there struggling, you know it’s been a tough couple years, so we said, ‘What if we did something fun, something different," general manager Steve Taylor said. "You know, we went on social media and really opened it up to all sorts of people. So, we didn’t really know what to expect, but it blew us away this first month and we think it’s just going to get bigger and bigger as we go on throughout the year.”

A total of 10 cars are expected to be given away over the course of the campaign. There’s no purchase necessary to enter in the drawing and Steve Taylor is picking up the taxes and title fees for the winner.

"It's just another way to give back to our community that in turn supports us," Taylor said.

