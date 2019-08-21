TOLEDO, Ohio — Former WTOL 11 intern and St. John's Jesuit High School & Academy alumnus Steve Hartman is coming back to Toledo next month!

The popular host of "On the Road with Steve Hartman" on CBS will be speaking at The Valentine Theater on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. during "An Evening On The Road With Steve Hartman."

The event is to raise scholarship money for St. John's Jesuit.

Tickets for the event are $25 for the presentation or $125 for the presentation and a reception at 5:30 p.m. before Hartman speaks.

Tickets purchased on or before August 30 will be mailed to you. Tickets purchased after this date will be held at Will Call.

You can purchase them on the St. John's Jesuit website.