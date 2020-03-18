AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — An FCA employee at the Sterling Heights (Mich.) Assembly Plant has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee is currently receiving medical care.

According to representatives with FCA, that employee hasn't been in the plant for over a week.

Company leaders said that they are complying with CDC guidelines and its own protocols, directing co-workers who may have had contact with the employee to self-quarantine for the next two weeks and that the employee's working area has been deep cleaned and disinfected.

Through a prepared statement, FCA said it has been diligent in establishing protocols to prevent the spread of this virus and adopted the following measures:

Separating working shifts by a minimum of a one-hour at most U.S. assembly plants.

Staggering breaks and lunches to increase the distance between people.

Arranging seating in the cafeterias and break areas to guarantee proper distance.

Increasing housekeeping services in cafeterias, bathrooms,

and other high traffic, high use areas, including frequent touchpoints.

and other high traffic, high use areas, including frequent touchpoints. Providing materials - spray bottles with disinfectant, rags and gloves - to employees to conduct cleaning and disinfecting protocols at the start and end of each shift.

Offering gloves in certain areas.

Conducting safety talks and specific training as well as using signage and broadcasts through Andon boards to remind employees of proper preventative protocols.

Installing partitions between workstations at some powertrain facilities.

Restricting domestic and international travel.

Restricting visitors at all FCA facilities.

While many measures across Michigan and Ohio have been adopted in order to prevent the spread of the virus, including statewide dine-in restaurant and bar ban, suspending K-12 classes, and closing many businesses such as fitness centers and bowling alleys, factory workers in both states are still reporting for work.

The Ohio Department of Health addressed the issue on Monday, releasing the following statement:

"We did not intend for the mass gatherings order to prevent workers from performing their jobs in typical office environments, schools, factories, warehouses, distribution centers, retail or grocery stores where large numbers of people may be present, but it is unusual for them to be within arm’s length of one another. As always, we would encourage all Ohioans to keep appropriate physical distance from one another whenever possible to prevent the spread of COVID19."

Just across the Ohio/Michigan border, Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski acknowledged factory workers during a press conference Tuesday, saying if there are 50 or more people working in one place, social distancing measures should be taken.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department investigating 2nd possible COVID-19 case

RELATED: Whitmer signs order enhancing restrictions on price gouging

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus