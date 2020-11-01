As expected, rain on Saturday caused drivers problems in parts of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan but the roads weren’t as bad as they could have been.

Wood County in particular has multiple road closures including:

Beaver Creek Road in Grand Rapids

Nye Rd. near Stearn Rd. in Bloomdale

Wood County also reported that W. River Rd. and E. Wayne St. in Maumee were also closed.

RELATED: First Alert Forecast: Rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds on First Alert Day Saturday

RELATED: Perrysburg Winterfest rescheduled in light of rainy forecast

Lucas, Fulton, Ottawa, Henry, Sandusky, Hancock and Monroe Counties are not reporting any road closures as of 3:30 p.m.

Toledo Police also reported no road closures.

The City of Toledo was prepared for anticipated flooding by setting up pumps at two locations, Middlesex in Old Orchard and at Bennett Park in west Toledo.

Flooding did cause the temporary closure of the Post Office in Dundee on Saturday.