Staying connected: Local counselor takes classroom mobile to start the school year

A local school counselor is taking her classroom on the road. She also has a furry friend to help meet her new students as they start the new school year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A school counselor in Washington Local School District is taking her classroom on the road.

But she's not alone, she has a furry friend to help meet new students as they start the school year.

"Now is definitely the time to think outside of the box and do something that is safe but is going to help nurture those relationships and make their day," school counselor, Melanie Robinson said.

Robinson is a counselor at Monac Elementary and Brooke is her sidekick.

Brooke has been serving as the school therapy dog for two years. She was the first therapy dog for Washington Local Schools.

Together, the two have created a unique way to get to know new students this year, which has been filled with challenges.

"They are able to feel your energy, put a face to a name. They get to meet and pet Brooke, which is an instant immediate friend," Robinson said.

With a table in one hand and leash in the other, this counselor takes her meetings right to the student's front yard.

Parents did have the option to meet through Zoom or in-person ut to no surprise, Robinson said everyone chose in-person.

"I think this is so awesome, for them to come to our personal space. Especially since we're doing the virtual aspect and she can't physically meet the counselor. And just to have a safe adult for her to talk to and feel comfortable with," Washington Local Schools parent, Kristal Barnham.

For parents like Barnham, a new school year always has new challenges. Her daughter, Khai is not only starting virtually, but in a new school district.

"I think for her, it eased a lot of her anxiety just because she doesn't know what to expect, she hasn't met her teacher yet and to actually see an adult and be face to face with someone at the school is going to be huge for her," Barnham said.