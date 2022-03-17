Staying alert on the roads as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations begin

Many people end up celebrating and drinking throughout the day. Ohio State Highway Patrol explains how drivers should be more cautious on St. Paddy’s Day.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After two years of St. Patrick’s Day uncertainty, bars and restaurants are excited to welcome customers back in full force.

With the party back on, Ohio State Highway Patrol is planning to have more staff working through St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Members of law enforcement are encouraging everyone to drive cautiously, especially if they are not celebrating. This is typically one of the busiest holidays for troopers when it comes to OVI stops.

Sgt. Ryan Purpura with Ohio State Highway Patrol explains that St. Patrick’s Day can be a big holiday. People often assume going out, drinking, and impaired driving happens mostly at night, but that’s not the case for St. Paddy’s Day.

“But on St. Patrick’s Day [drinking and impaired driving] can start early in the morning and go through the day,” said Sgt. Purpura.

In the past five years, 137 people have been injured on St. Patrick's Day in Ohio because of an impaired driver and eight of those people died according to OSHP.

If you see an impaired driver out on the roads you can always report it to law enforcement.