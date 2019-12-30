TOLEDO, Ohio — Many people's plans for New Year's Eve include coming to downtown Toledo. But, Toledo police are reminding party-goers to be safe while having fun.

With many popular spots available to ring in the new year, officers encourage people to travel in groups, lock their cars and leave valuables at home.

Toledo Police Department's Sergeant Paul Davis said that one big thing they see New Year's Eve night, is theft because drivers often leave valuable items in the line of sight.

"Well, obviously we want people to come downtown and have a good time and be safe at the same time. We are going to have out-of-service crews assigned to be downtown specifically during New Year's Eve. We do have sky cop cams downtown," Sgt. Davis said.

Davis warns people to be vigilant while they are out going from place to place. He said that if you see something, say something because it will help with the safety of everyone who will be spending their night out having fun.

As a reminder, if you plan on drinking, it is important to find a safe ride home; whether that's a cab, an Uber or a designated driver.

RELATED: In need of plans for New Year's Eve? We got you covered

RELATED: Here's how you can celebrate NYE throughout the 419