Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon

Craig Griffith, 63, died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Harris Road and State Route 99 south of Sandusky.
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County.

Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The truck driver did not sustain any injuries. The crash is still under investigation, but alcohol and drug use is not believed to be a factor.

