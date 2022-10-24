Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon

Craig Griffith, 63, died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Harris Road and State Route 99 south of Sandusky.

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County.

Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.