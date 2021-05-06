20-year-old man dies following crash on S.R. 2 in Defiance Co.

The accident happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Farmer Mark Rd.

A 20-year-old man is dead following a crash on S.R. 2 Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Tyler L. McIntosh, 20, of Montpelier, Ohio, was headed southwest on S.R. 2 when he went off the right side of the road and lost control of his vehicle. He then went off the left side of the roadway, overturning and striking a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

McIntosh was reportedly wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. OSHP troopers say neither drugs nor alcohol is suspected to be a factor.