Gov. Whitmer delivers State of the State address

The speech followed Whitmer’s pre-State of the State tour, where she visited Michiganders from across the state to discuss policy, priorities and more.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the 2022 State of the State address Wednesday evening.

The speech followed Whitmer’s pre-State of the State tour, where she visited Michiganders from across the state to discuss policy, priorities, and more.

“The State of the State address will stay focused on the things that unite us,” Whitmer said, prior to the event. “I’ll speak to the progress we’ve made together, the opportunity we have right now, and why we all believe in Michigan.”

Whitmer spoke on her plans to cut taxes for seniors and working families, lower costs and fight inflation, make electric vehicles more affordable and expand access to mental health.

The speech began at 7 p.m. at Detroit Diesel, an engine manufacturing company.

Watch the address live here:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.