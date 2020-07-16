State leaders react after Gov. DeWine elevates Lucas County to Level 3

Level 3 means people in Lucas County are to wear masks in public, especially when distancing can't be achieved. Wood County remains Level 3.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine declared Lucas County as a Level 3 county on the Ohio coronavirus public health advisory map during a conference Thursday afternoon.

Under a Level 3 designation, described as areas of very high exposure, residents are to wear a mask in public, especially when distancing can't be achieved.

Representative Lisa Sobecki (D-Toledo) shared her reaction to the announcement in a statement on Thursday.

"I am deeply concerned by DeWine’s announcement today, but I want every resident of Lucas County to know— we are not doomed, and the fight is not over,” said Sobecki. “Lucas County’s Red designation is a clear sign that we need to do more individually and collectively to stop the spread of COVID-19. Be disciplined, socially distance and wear masks outside of the home, and things will get better.”

Former Toledo mayor and current state representative Paul Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo) also issued a statement following the order.

“It is truly unfortunate that Lucas County is now a red, Level 3 county. I personally know of people who have died or have been hospitalized with this virus. If you start to experience symptoms or find out you were exposed to COVID-19, please quarantine yourself to prevent the spread to the best of your abilities,” said Hicks-Hudson. "Remember to social distance, and wear a mask in public in order to protect each other. We must take this virus more seriously.”

State representative Michael Sheehy (D-Oregon) issued a statement as well.

“Lucas County’s rise to Level 3 signifies that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over. I urge all residents of Lucas County to maintain social distancing, avoid large gatherings and continue wearing face masks in public whenever possible. These measures help protect ourselves, our family and friends and our neighbors."

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said citizens should limit their activities as much as possible. They should continue to follow all standard precautions and health orders.

The health department outlined where face masks must be worn in the county and exemptions to the order:

In any indoor location that is not a residence.

Outdoors, if it is not possible to consistently maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet between people who are not members of the same household.

When waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, a taxi, a private car service, or a ride sharing vehicle. (This does not apply to private or rental vehicles in which members of a single family are sharing a vehicle or to vehicles traveling through a listed county without stopping in that county.)

The requirement does not apply to people who:

Are younger than 10 years old.

Have a medical condition that makes wearing a face covering difficult. This could include a respiratory condition that restricts breathing, a mental health condition, or a disability.

Are communicating or seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired or has another disability that requires an ability to see the mouth in order to communication.

Are alone in any enclosed space, such as an office, that is not intended for use or access by the public.

Are actively engaged in exercise in a gym or indoor facility AND there is a distance of at least 6 feet between people.

Are actively engaged in a public safety capacity, including but not limited to law enforcement, firefighting, and or emergency medical response.

Are seated and actively consuming food or a beverage in a restaurant or bar.

Are actively participating in broadcast communications.

Are officiating a religious service.

Are in a jail or prison facility.