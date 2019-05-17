TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has begun a campaign urging Ohio motorists to wear their safety belts.

The patrol says troopers will be encouraging drivers to "buckle up" to save lives.

A statement released by the patrol this week says Ohio's observed safety belt usage rate was 84.9 percent in 2018, while the national average rate was 89.6 percent.

The patrol also says 1,326 people in Ohio who were not wearing an available seat belt while in motor vehicles were killed in crashes from 2016 through 2018. A total of 121,019 people in Ohio in 2018 were convicted of driving or riding in a passenger vehicle without wearing a seat belt.

The patrol's Click it or Ticket campaign began Monday and will continue until June 2.