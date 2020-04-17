OHIO, USA — Across the state of Ohio, the total number of traffic crashes are down because people are following Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is seeing less traffic on the roads and therefore, the number of crashes decreased March of this year compared to last year.

"In Lucas and Wood counties specifically, crashes are down about one-third," said Sgt. Ryan Purpura, a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The data isn't fully reported for March 2020 so the number may change slightly.

Alcohol, speed and distracted-related driving all decreased this March.

Statewide, the number of people killed and injured in crashes are down as well compared to 2019.

Sgt. Purpura said that traffic will increase once normal life resumes, but we shouldn't forget about traffic safety.

"People are going to get back to what they think is normal and driving and stuff, but we want to make sure people are being safe when getting behind the wheel and operating their vehicle," he said.

