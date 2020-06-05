COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that he would be cutting $775 million in spending from the state's budget over the course of the final two months of the fiscal month. The state arrived at the $775 million figure based on the estimated $776.9 million decrease in revenue, which is projected to remain below budget amid the pandemic.
Included in the cuts is $300 million from K-12 public education. The Ohio Office of Budget and Management released data on Wednesday about the amount each district could be expected to lose.
The biggest cuts to a local district are to Anthony Wayne, which will see 2.42% of their budget cut. Only 13 districts in the state had a larger percentage cut. Toledo Public Schools will see a budget cut of 1.06%.
FULL STATE DATA
Of our local districts, the following per pupil and overall cuts are expected to be made:
LUCAS COUNTY
Toledo Public Schools
Per pupil reduction: $114
Total Reduction: $3,610,362
Washington Local
Per pupil reduction: $93
Total Reduction: $685,784
Ottawa Hills
Per pupil reduction: $196
Total Reduction: $194,744
Oregon
Per pupil reduction: $186
Total Reduction: $642,438
Springfield
Per pupil reduction: $172
Total Reduction: $670,309
Sylvania
Per pupil reduction: $213
Total Reduction:$1,689,442
Anthony Wayne Local
Per pupil reduction: $257
Total Reduction: $1,080,281
Maumee
Per pupil reduction: $199
Total Reduction: $450,427
WOOD COUNTY
Northwood
Per pupil reduction: $199
Total Reduction: $144,861
North Baltimore
Per pupil reduction:$192
Total Reduction: $119,409
Elmwood
Per pupil reduction: $196
Total Reduction: $221,392
Rossford
Per pupil reduction: $245
Total Reduction: $359,380
Perrysburg
Per pupil reduction: $191
Total Reduction: $972,945
Lake
Per pupil reduction: $190
Total Reduction: $296,816
Eastwood
Per pupil reduction: $239
Total Reduction: $325,615
Otsego
Per pupil reduction: $223
Total Reduction: $314,424
Bowling Green
Per pupil reduction: $234
Total Reduction: $698,447
OTTAWA COUNTY
Port Clinton
Per pupil reduction: $304
Total Reduction: $484,091
Benton Carroll Salem
Per pupil reduction: $251
Total Reduction: $360,720
Genoa
Per pupil reduction: $194
Total Reduction: $230,693
Danbury
Per pupil reduction: $304
Total Reduction: $136,828
Put-in-Bay
Per pupil reduction: $300
Total Reduction: $19,967
PUTNAM COUNTY
Kalida
Per pupil reduction: $223
Total Reduction: $129,805
Ottawa Glandorf
Per pupil reduction: $204
Total Reduction: $308,081
Leipsic
Per pupil reduction: $197
Total Reduction: $129,640
Columbus Grove
Per pupil reduction: $195
Total Reduction: $167,236
Pandora Gilboa
Per pupil reduction: $226
Total Reduction: $123,559
Continental
Per pupil reduction: $203
Total Reduction: $111,628
Ottoville
Per pupil reduction: $237
Total Reduction: $98,678
Jennings
Per pupil reduction: $210
Total Reduction: $71,588
Miller City
Per pupil reduction: $207
Total Reduction: $84,218
HANCOCK COUNTY
Findlay: 1.68% reduction
Per pupil reduction: $207
Total Reduction: $84,218
Vanlue: 1.76% reduction
Per pupil reduction: $234
Total Reduction: $57,571
Arcadia: 1.78% reduction
Per pupil reduction: $258
Total Reduction: $120,032
Riverdale: 1.88% reduction
Per pupil reduction: $200
Total Reduction: $211,801
McComb: 1.89% reduction
Per pupil reduction: $206
Total Reduction: $145,884
Arlington: 1.89% reduction
Per pupil reduction: $208
Total Reduction: $117,711
Cory-Rawson: 1.94%
Per pupil reduction: $225
Total Reduction: $154,317
Liberty Benton: 1.99%
Per pupil reduction: $213
Total Reduction: $271,122
Van Buren: 2.11%
Per pupil reduction: $271
Total Reduction: $273,690