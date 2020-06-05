COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that he would be cutting $775 million in spending from the state's budget over the course of the final two months of the fiscal month. The state arrived at the $775 million figure based on the estimated $776.9 million decrease in revenue, which is projected to remain below budget amid the pandemic.

Included in the cuts is $300 million from K-12 public education. The Ohio Office of Budget and Management released data on Wednesday about the amount each district could be expected to lose.

The biggest cuts to a local district are to Anthony Wayne, which will see 2.42% of their budget cut. Only 13 districts in the state had a larger percentage cut. Toledo Public Schools will see a budget cut of 1.06%.

FULL STATE DATA

Of our local districts, the following per pupil and overall cuts are expected to be made:

LUCAS COUNTY

Toledo Public Schools

Per pupil reduction: $114

Total Reduction: $3,610,362

Washington Local

Per pupil reduction: $93

Total Reduction: $685,784

Ottawa Hills

Per pupil reduction: $196

Total Reduction: $194,744

Oregon

Per pupil reduction: $186

Total Reduction: $642,438

Springfield

Per pupil reduction: $172

Total Reduction: $670,309

Sylvania

Per pupil reduction: $213

Total Reduction:$1,689,442

Anthony Wayne Local

Per pupil reduction: $257

Total Reduction: $1,080,281

Maumee

Per pupil reduction: $199

Total Reduction: $450,427

WOOD COUNTY

Northwood

Per pupil reduction: $199

Total Reduction: $144,861

North Baltimore

Per pupil reduction:$192

Total Reduction: $119,409

Elmwood

Per pupil reduction: $196

Total Reduction: $221,392

Rossford

Per pupil reduction: $245

Total Reduction: $359,380

Perrysburg

Per pupil reduction: $191

Total Reduction: $972,945

Lake

Per pupil reduction: $190

Total Reduction: $296,816

Eastwood

Per pupil reduction: $239

Total Reduction: $325,615

Otsego

Per pupil reduction: $223

Total Reduction: $314,424

Bowling Green

Per pupil reduction: $234

Total Reduction: $698,447

OTTAWA COUNTY

Port Clinton

Per pupil reduction: $304

Total Reduction: $484,091

Benton Carroll Salem

Per pupil reduction: $251

Total Reduction: $360,720

Genoa

Per pupil reduction: $194

Total Reduction: $230,693

Danbury

Per pupil reduction: $304

Total Reduction: $136,828

Put-in-Bay

Per pupil reduction: $300

Total Reduction: $19,967

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces $775 million reduction to state budget; cuts spending in Medicaid and education

RELATED: Toledo Public Schools prepare for education budget cuts

PUTNAM COUNTY

Kalida

Per pupil reduction: $223

Total Reduction: $129,805

Ottawa Glandorf

Per pupil reduction: $204

Total Reduction: $308,081

Leipsic

Per pupil reduction: $197

Total Reduction: $129,640

Columbus Grove

Per pupil reduction: $195

Total Reduction: $167,236

Pandora Gilboa

Per pupil reduction: $226

Total Reduction: $123,559

Continental

Per pupil reduction: $203

Total Reduction: $111,628

Ottoville

Per pupil reduction: $237

Total Reduction: $98,678

Jennings

Per pupil reduction: $210

Total Reduction: $71,588

Miller City

Per pupil reduction: $207

Total Reduction: $84,218

HANCOCK COUNTY

Findlay: 1.68% reduction

Per pupil reduction: $207

Total Reduction: $84,218

Vanlue: 1.76% reduction

Per pupil reduction: $234

Total Reduction: $57,571

Arcadia: 1.78% reduction

Per pupil reduction: $258

Total Reduction: $120,032

Riverdale: 1.88% reduction

Per pupil reduction: $200

Total Reduction: $211,801

McComb: 1.89% reduction

Per pupil reduction: $206

Total Reduction: $145,884

Arlington: 1.89% reduction

Per pupil reduction: $208

Total Reduction: $117,711

Cory-Rawson: 1.94%

Per pupil reduction: $225

Total Reduction: $154,317

Liberty Benton: 1.99%

Per pupil reduction: $213

Total Reduction: $271,122

Van Buren: 2.11%

Per pupil reduction: $271

Total Reduction: $273,690



