The Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night beginning Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, weather permitting.

Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter gets taking off and landing until about 8 p.m. this week.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

The 180th Fighter Wing says they appreciate the support of the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as they continue to train in support of their mission.