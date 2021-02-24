Starting over in 2021: tips for finding and landing a new job

Over the last year, during the pandemic, many people have found themselves at a career crossroads for one reason or another.

Sheizka Komala is one of those people.

“I have been through this before,” Komala said. “This one was little bit different because there were so many other people going through the same thing.”

Komala was laid off from a job she loved in April, then again from another position in August; her eighth layoff she’s experienced in her lifetime.

“You know, each and every time I got laid off, God always supplied and always provided for me,” she said.

Komala told 10TV that it was her faith and her faith community that got her through, including resources from Vineyard Church and Ohio Means Jobs.

10TV talked with Leslie Melton, director of career services at Columbus State Community College, who shared her five best tips for finding a job.

TIP ONE: Self-assessment

“First and foremost is that self-assessment and the introspection, right? Just thinking about, ‘What are my skills? What do I have to offer? And then how can I match those to what’s in demand?’” she explained.

Komala told 10TV that she has learned to adapt to find roles best suited for her.

“You have to reinvent yourself, you know, kind of like I have and I've had to do that many times,” she said.

TIP TWO: Research employers and current hiring trends

When Komala found herself jobless for the second time in 2020, she had to start from scratch.

Right now, in the Columbus area, Melton is seeing a great need for:

Workers in healthcare fields,

Supply chain,

Manufacturing,

Pharmaceuticals,

Cyber security and more.

“It was almost like a full-time job just trying to find and apply for jobs, interview and then just see what was out there that I wanted to do,” she said.

TIP THREE: Match skills to current hiring trends and employer needs

There are free tools out there for anyone to use such as the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services and Experience Columbus, Melton said.

“You have to reinvent yourself, you know, kind of like I have and I’ve had to do that many times,” Komala said, explaining to 10TV how she has adapted to everything from health and wellness to insurance and investments.

TIP FOUR: Update job search materials and professional brand

“I’ve been encouraging students right now to just even think about the small things,” Melton said, adding that updating resumes, cover letters and even Zoom backgrounds could play a role in the hiring process.

Take this time to invest in yourself, Melton explained, by adding your latest work to your resume and cover letter and adjusting your Zoom background.

“So much of hiring is taking place in a virtual format,” she said, adding that the right lighting and a professional background can make all the difference.

TIP FIVE: Network

“Encourage people to reach out to you with opportunities or try to connect virtually,” Melton said. “You can conduct informational interviews with people in industries that you're seeking to get into so they can offer advice and assist you in your research process.”

In fact, her network is one reason Komala credits with getting through the difficult times.

“I had a wonderful community; great friends and great family who were there to support me through all of I,” she said.

For anyone interested in taking things in a brand-new direction, Melton told 10TV that it’s not a bad time for that either.

“It's a good time to sit and reflect and really think about, 'Where is it that I want to be? And how do I want to use my skills?' and we certainly see a lot of that at Columbus State,” she said.

Consider, Melton added, heading back to school for a short-term certificate or just taking the time to re-tool or acquire new skills.

“You can’t control the competition,” Melton said. “You can control yourself and what you have to offer and how you present yourself and your materials and how prepared you are.”

And in a final tip from Komala for those finding themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place this year: "Don’t give up.”

Komala is starting 2021 on a brighter note with a new job that allows her to work from home.