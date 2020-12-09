Start High School basketball player shot, killed Friday afternoon

x
Nareon Grier, 17, has died after being shot on Sept. 11. Grier was a junior at Start and played for the Start Spartans varsity basketball team.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A teen is dead after he being shot early Friday evening in Toledo.

Family has confirmed to WTOL that Nareon Grier, 17, was killed in a shooting incident. Grier was a junior at Start High School and played varsity basketball for the Spartans. 

At this time, specific details surrounding Friday's incident are uncertain and the shooting is under investigation by Toledo police.

It is unclear if anyone is currently in custody following the shooting.

WTOL is working to gather more information and will continue to keep you updated as more details become available.

This is a developing story.

