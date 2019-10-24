TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools spokesperson Patty Mazur says Start High School is on lockdown Thursday morning.

School officials say the lockdown is a precautionary measure due to a threat made against the school.

TPS says the threat was made via fax.

Our crew on scene says police are going room-to-room with a canine unit to clear out the school, but were told there was no shooting.

TPS says all students and staff members are safe and will let parents know when the lockdown has been lifted.

TPS asks that no parents come to the school at this time.

It is unclear what kind of threat was made or how long police officers will be at the school.

We will update you with more information as it comes in.