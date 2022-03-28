Start High School hosting prom dress sale; aims to make formal wear affordable for students

All year, students and faculty have been collecting gently used dresses in all sizes and lengths to be used as an affordable option for the school's spring prom.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Prom season is right around the corner, and Start High School is aiming to help students who may have trouble affording formal clothes.

The high school and its fashion marketing students, will be hosting a prom dress fundraiser.

All year, they have been collecting gently used dresses in all sizes and lengths to be used as an affordable option for this special occasion.

The students said that they're excited about this event because they know they are helping others.

"Just imagine if we didn't have those $25 dresses for sale how many people wouldn't be able to go to prom, all because they wouldn't be able to afford the dress they want. We just don't know, someone might come in here and find the dress they've been wanting for prom and make them feel good," Start High School junior Aniya Hill said.

You can check out those dresses on April 9 and April 10. The event will be at Start High School, located at 2010 Tremainsville Rd. in Toledo.

All the money raised goes to help the DECA club.

