Start High School fashion students host affordable dress sale

The dresses, sizes 1-30, will be $25 per dress at the event on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Start High School.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Start High School's DECA II fashion marketing students will host "My Sisters Closet Boutique" on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school to sell new and gently-used dresses.

The dresses, sizes 1-30, will be $25 per dress to offer affordable dresses to girls who might have difficulty buying a dress for a special occasion such as a prom or a wedding.

The event is also a learning opportunity for the students, SHS fashion marketing teacher Robinetta West said.

"This gives my students an opportunity to learn fashion marketing and merchandising," West said. "They also are sales assistants to the customers that come in. They pull the dresses. They are stylists and they help the girls. We got jewelry as well as shoes."

SHS is also accepting donated dresses. To donate, call the school to make arrangements.

The prom dress sale event will continue after school from March 27-May 5 by appointment, by calling West at 419-671-3000.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.