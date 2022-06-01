'It means a whole lot because I don't really have a lot right now' | How S.T.A.R.S is giving hope to those in need

EleSondra DeRomano, the founder, has lived through homelessness and addiction and knows how hard it is.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Every year, the frigid cold creates dangerous conditions for people without a place to call home.

But S.T.A.R.S, a local nonprofit, is on a mission to serve those who have so little.

"I been out here for two weeks. Homeless," said Steven Duberstine, a father receiving help from the group.

The homeless are sometimes without anywhere to turn despite the immense hardship they face.

"I lost my 3-year-old son on Christmas. And my 12-year-old daughter last month in a semi crash on Airport," said Duberstine.

The men and women living on the streets of Northwest Ohio are doing what they can to survive.

"It's cold. Because I was walking to the main library off of Dorr. I was walking and, and my hands were so cold. That they started turning red," said William Tyas, who was given a duffel bag full of items to help him.

This is why EleSondra DeRomano, the founder of Stand Together Against Real Slavery gathers her team, drives around Toledo, and gives out items.

The non-profit handed out gear for the cold, food and other necessities.

"They go through hopelessness because they don't have any hope. You know, these are people at the end of the day. This somebody's momma, this somebody's daddy. These are human beings," said DeRomano.

DeRomano is not doing it for the publicity.

She's lived this life before.

"I been homeless before. I been an addict before. I been on the streets before. I been trafficked before. I been a bully. I been bullied. I mean I been through all things so what I did was name my organization based off my life," said DeRomano.

She and her group handed out 50 bags loaded with supplies Wednesday night.

There were a lot of thank-yous, smiles, and even some tears.

And it's a little hope, that can go a long way.

"It means a whole lot because I don't really have a lot right now. It means a whole lot for basically just not only for me but I want to spread love to everybody else too. And I feel good about that," said Tyas.

"I just say that God is real. You know God is all over the place. He brings his happiness and his hopefulness through other people to make people feel comfortable in the situation they in. And I'm happy that God just showed up and you know showed me y'all," added Duberstine.

DeRomano says she wants to continue to help these people through the winter.

She's in need of donations, whether it be food or winter gear.