Staffing shortages forcing Washington Local Schools to go virtual Friday

Superintendent Kadee Anstadt announced the change Wednesday, stressing the district's staffing levels will be dangerously low Friday, and this is the best choice.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local school districts are feeling the sting of staffing shortages and Washington Local Schools is shifting to virtual learning this Friday.

Superintendent Kadee Anstadt told WTOL 11 she foreshadowed in her newsletter on Monday to parents that this was a possibility. She says she doesn't want to do this, but also added they just won't be able to have a full staff to do ensure the best educational experience possible Friday.

All students in every school will be virtual.

Anstadt says she's also noticed an increase in COVID-19 cases among younger students.

But the district is really struggling right now finding substitutes of all kinds from teaching to supervising and watching kids during recess.

Teachers have lost their planning periods between classes and in some cases, breaks to help fill the void and step up.

"It's literally duck tape and glue right now," she added. "It's custodians who are stepping into roles in the lunch room to make sure kids are safe. It's bus monitors, it's bus drivers, everybody is going well beyond what they can do. And I guess I ask myself the question how long can a system take that kind of pressure."

That pressure is coming on the heels of a lot of hiring that happened this summer as well. But Anstat says there's just not enough workers for them and other districts as well.

On top of that, she says COVID-19 is affecting a lot more students this year than last year. In fact, they have 228 confirmed cases so far this year just in September. That is equal to the total amount of cases all of last year.