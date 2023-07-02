Stabbing outside south Toledo convenience mart Sunday wounds 2

Police said two victims were taken to local hospitals.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after an apparent stabbing at a south Toledo convenience store Sunday evening.

According to Toledo police, one person who was stabbed outside the store at 1400 South Avenue suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the chest.

Another victim suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The victims were transported to a local hospital. Information about the identities or conditions of the victims was unavailable Sunday night.

Police have one person in custody after the incident, they said. Information on the suspect was not available Sunday night.

The convenience store at 1400 South Avenue was temporarily closed after the incident.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

