Hancock County Sheriff's Office has the suspect in custody.

FINDLAY, Ohio — On Monday at approximately 11:04 a.m, a report of a stabbing at 8167 Oakwood Drive in Findlay was made to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller reported two people had been stabbed. The victims of the assault, 27-year-old Marissa Sanchez and 23-year-old Federico Palacios, were taken to the Blanchard Valley Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.