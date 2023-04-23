Man dead after stabbing at rental cabin in Hocking County

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect left the area following the incident.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed at a rental cabin in Hocking County early Sunday, according to the Hocking County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office were called to a property on Sullivan Road on a report of a man being possibly stabbed during an altercation. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center by flight where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect left the area following the incident. Detectives received information that led them to believe the suspect was headed to Fairfield County.

After reaching out to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office for assistance, deputies there made contact with two persons of interest.