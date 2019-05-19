TOLEDO, Ohio — The two thousand striking nurses, lab technicians and support personnel from Mercy Health said they hope to hear some good news this week.

The UAW and hospital officials head back to the bargaining table Monday in search of a settlement.

"The hospital has heard us and the fact they're willing to go back to the table and negotiate is a good thing," nurse Penny McCamey said.

Workers said they are keeping their fingers crossed for a deal.

"We're all optomistic. We're hoping we can come to the table and actually negotiate an end and give us a fair contract," nurse Barb Mazur said.

The expectation is for a contract that will result in less out of pocket health care costs and excessive on-call hours that workers view as a safety issue for them and their patients because of fatigue.

"We can't care for our patients unless we have the proper number of nurses to do that," nurse Erika Green said.

But Mercy has maintained all along that a competitive offer has been on the table.

Replacement workers have kept St. Vincent Medical Center running.

Hard to tell who will be the real winner when the walkout ends.

"There truly are no winners. it's gotten ugly, real bad. Mercy's reputation, our psychological, financial turmoil and of course number one the patients," nurse Lisa McCabe said.

Strikers said they are proud of what they've been fighting for and that they just want to get back to business as usual which is taking care of their patients.