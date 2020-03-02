TOLEDO, Ohio — St. Ursula Academy's dance team captured two prestigious rankings, including a National Championship, at the Universal Dance Association national tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports facility in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday.

The team now holds the title of tops in the nation in Small Varsity Pom and is fifth nationally in Small Varsity Jazz. The team competed in a field of approximately 65 national high schools in both categories.

“I can’t begin to describe this feeling. If I had to put this moment into words, they would be ‘simply incredible,’" said varsity dance team coach Morgan Melchert. "This championship was a culmination of all our hard work, sacrifice, and true love for what we do.”

Members of the team include seniors Grace Cubberly, Kelly Garrison, Kenedie Morr, and Jessie O'Loughlin; juniors Lanie Herl, Molly Kalucki, Serena O'Loughlin, and Kate Polizzi; sophomores Kailyn Blakeman, Zoe Lay, and Lauren Wainz; and freshmen Reagan Ceglio and Kate Schraeger.

RELATED: St. Ursula Academy Dance Team win 2 state competitions

RELATED: Local student runner-up in statewide texting while driving video contest

RELATED: St. Ursula Academy students helping Harvey victims