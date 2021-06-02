St. Ursula Academy 1st in nation to implement leadership programming

Leadership is one of the core values at St. Ursula Academy and now the school will make it part of every day teachings with a new program.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This fall, a new leadership program will be implemented at St. Ursula Academy.

It's now the first school in the nation to offer a development program from an organization known as The Leadership Program for Girls.

"It gives us confidence that what we have been doing for 165 years. It says yes, you've been doing it and now we're going to help you get even further," St. Ursula Principal Nichole Flores said.

These type of classes have been part of the curriculum at St. Ursula over the years.

This program, beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, will now make leadership part of the foundational teachings, starting with freshmen and building off what is learned every year.

"Having leadership courses allows students to develop their growth mindset, perseverance, grit. All the things necessary; the skill set, the tools that they need to find their voice and to ultimately go make a difference" she said.

Although it's more than just classes according to Flores. The program will give them key skills to become leaders, which is something colleges and universities look for.

"Universities are looking not only for girls who have come with a rigorous academic background but also have the skill set to use their knowledge, to better enhance conversation, to make difference and move forward in what they want to do" Flores said.

She says it's an honor to be the first to have this program, but it's also great for our community to be able to have the girls learn skills to be future leaders.