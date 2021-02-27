St. Pius students decorate downtown Toledo with free, donated winter accessories to keep everyone warm

The students put hats and scarves on trees and benches for anyone who needs them.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students from St. Pius made a special trip to Downtown Toledo today.

Their mission?

Making sure everyone can stay warm for the rest of the winter.

Just like ornaments, hats and scarves are lovingly placed on trees near the TARTA transit hub. But unlike decorations, people are encouraged to remove them and bring them home.

"We had two weeks to collect as much as we could and today we're giving them all back to all the homeless people in need," 8th grader Josh Rahe said.

Josh Rahe and Sydney Miller are out with their 8th grade classmates making sure the hats and scarves find new homes.

Each donated piece has a tag that says "I am not lost" and explains that if you need it, you're free to take it with you.

"There are 10 of our 8th graders out here this morning and 457 pieces," Principal Susan Richardson said.

This idea isn't new to the students. Richardson says it resembles a lesson they've been taught for years.

"They started this when they were in the 3rd grade and it was born out of something we try to teach at St. Pius, that you're not blessed by what you want, but having what you need," Richardson said.

And today serves as a reminder to pass those blessings along to others.